SFA prepares for its 5th straight postseason

Straight year...but they certainly have more basketball to play.

The s-f-a lumber-jacks got an invite to the ninth annual college insider tournament and will play at idaho in round one...garrett sanders was in nacogdoches today...as the jacks prepared to head to potato country.

"you know it's spring break, where else would our guys like to be on the basketball court or the beach and they've chosen, because of their hard work this year, to be on the basketball court together."

It's not the n-c-a-a tournament, but the lumberjacks are headed back to the post-season for the 5th year in a row, and will take on the university of idaho on wednesday.

"it's just great that we get to continue our season and hopefully end it with wins rather than just being done after the conference tournament."

"a lot of teams, they're season is over with once they lose in the conference tournament but that wasn't the case for us so we're grateful and we're gonna go out there and play our best in this thing."

Dallas cameron is one of two seniors on the team, and has made the n-c-a-a tournament every season up until this year.

He says he was relieved when they were invited to the c-i-t, because it meant, at least for one more game, he gets to suit up in purple and white.

"this last game wan;t my last time being with them on the court you know we love each other to know i have that opportunity we're just really thankful and grateful for that."

"for a kid like dallas.

Four straight years in the post season such a special deal for him to say he went to the post season four years in a row."

So, after a morning flight from dallas to seattle, then a nearly 300 mile drive to moscow, idaho, the jacks will be back on the floor, with a mindset, that's worked for the program so far.

"they're gonna keep score, so we're gonna try to win the game and that's the whole thing for us is if we're gonna play the game, let's go win it."

In nacogdoches, garrett sanders, k-e-t-k sports.

