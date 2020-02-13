Elmira Couple Facing Charges on Tax Fraud

New york's attorney general today announces an elmira couple is facing several felony charges relating to tax fraud.

According to a-g eric schneiderman, christopher and kimberlee klee are charged with several felonies, including grand larceny and criminal tax fraud.

The a-g's office says the couple pocketed more than 175 thousand dollars is sales taxes.

The charges stem from an audit on two mexican restaurants the couple owned in bath and corning between 2006-2011.

That's where the ag's office says the sales tax originated.

If convicted of the top crime of second degree grand larceny, each could face five