Trumpcare CBO scorecard

Capitol.

((roscoe))hundreds of thousands of people in illinois could lose their health insurance next year.

That comes from a new report from the non-partisan congressional budget office.

W-c-i-a three's capitol bureau chief mark maxwell is live in springfield.

Mark, what's the reaction from illinois lawmakers.

((mark)) jennifer, it's mostly negative.

A handful of illinois house republicans on capitol hill are supporting this rough draft of the american health care act, already being dubbed "trumpcare."

"trumpcare?

No way!"protesters are already lining up to oppose president trump's plan to replace obamacare.

John dickerson: "how many people are going to lose coverage?"

House speaker paul ryan: "i can't answer that question.

It's up to people."speaker paul ryan is recruiting republicans to back his plan.

But don't count on governor bruce rauner.

Today, spokeswoman eleni demertzis said, "while the governor supports efforts to reform the aca and bring relief to those struggling to pay for health care, he is deeply concerned about the impacts of this legislation on the people of dick durbin and tammy duckworth, who wrote this letter to the governor, claiming trumpcare would force seniors to pay over $5,000 dollars more a year on healthcare on average, and would force illinois to pay up to five times more for medicaid.

But congressman rodney davis, who supports the bill, says medicaid already needed a fix.

Rep.

Rodney davis (r-il)"when it comes to medicaid, if we keep the status quo, in less than two years, the state of illinois is going to have to come up with hundreds of millions of dollars just to make up for the reduced federal reimbursements that are already planned under the current law.

I don't think anyone thinks springfield is going to be able to find money like that."opposition is already forming in the senate from conservative republicans and democrats.

Sen.

Chuck schumer (d-ny)"trumpcare would be a nightmare for the american people, causing tens of millions to lose coverage and millions more seeing the costs of their healthcare going up.""if there was ever a war on seniors, this bill - trumpcare - is it."president trump's new secretary of health and human services says this report doesn't tell the whole story.

Tom price, hhs secretary"the cbo looked at a portion of our plan but not the entire plan.

We disagree strenuously with the report that was put out.

We believe that our plan will cover more individuals at a lower cost and give them the choices that they want for the coverage that they want for themselves and for their family, not that the government forces them to buy."

((mark)) our capitol bureau was flooded with written statements from politicians all looking to weigh in.

You can follow along on twitter for those details.

But jennifer, with 3 million people in illinois on medicaid, and cuts on the way, a lot of people are wondering if they could be left out in the cold.

Live outside the capitol, mark maxwell wcia-three, your local news leader.

Thanks mark.

((roscoe))so what should you expect under 'trumpcare?'the federal deficity would be slashed nearly 340 billion dollars over the next 10 years --and there would be 880 billion dollaors in cuts to medicaid.it's also estimated that 52 million people would be uninsured by 20-26.but that only applies to 'phase one' of the g-o-p's plan.

((roscoe))stores