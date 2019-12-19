Boylan Football Players Sign With Colleges

Some more high school football news, five boylan titans have signed letters of intent to play college football.

They are dominic dal santo, jack foley, jose martinez, reed rollett and will roy.

Three have signed with st.

Ambrose, one with lora and one with robert morris.

All five were part of boylan's nic-10 co- championship football team.

((jack foley, boylan senior)) it's an awesome day.

We've all been waiting for this a long time.

We all grew up of being boylan titans, and then excelling at the next level so it's a dream come true.

((dominic dal santo, boylan senior)) going to sau with a couple of friends is amazing.

I mean all three of us are rooming together.

All three of us have been playing since we were little.

So you can't beat the experience of college and football at the same time.

