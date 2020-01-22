Global  

President Trump To Visit Nashville Wednesday

Trump ... is heading to the volunteer state wednesday evening.

Brandon: he'll speak in nashville - a health care hub - with health care expected to be a major topic.

Local 24's brad broders is live in the studio - brad - what's the president doing ahead of this nashville visit?

Brad: brandon and katina - before president donald trump boards air force one for tennessee wednesday - earlier today - he brought one of the state's top medical minds to washington....as the debate to repeal or reform the affordable care act intensifies.

Brad broders/reports: nashville doctor manny sethi - who runs the non-profit 'healthy tennessee' - recently received a call few americans will ever receive.

The president wanted to pick his brain - and hear his ideas - in the white house.

Dr. manny sethi/healthy tennessee "i was very impressed with the president and how much he just wanted to listen to what we had to say."

Doctor sethi and other health care met with president donald trump today.

It comes as the nation's 45th president sells proposed republican legislation to repeal and replace the affordable care act signed into law in 2010 by then president president barack obama.

Dr. manny sethi/healthy tennessee "one of the things we've been seeing our patients can't afford the rising healthcare costs for insurance and that's what he was interested in talking about."

The president's sales pitch continues wednesday - when he'll hold a rally at nashville's municipal auditorium.

It's a logical location for president trump to take his health care sales job on the road.

According to the nashville health care council - the health care industry is nashville's largest employer...headquar ters to nearly 60 health care companies.

In memphis - there's also uncertainty for those in a-c-a exchange.

Last year - citing unsustainable losses - blue cross blue shield pulled out of the a-c-a marketplace - leaving only humana and cigna as provider options in the bluff city in 2017.

Brad: in the summer of 2015 - then president barack obama held an event in the nashville suburb of madison - tennessee - where he 'defended' the affordable care act's success in providing coverage.

That event drew memphis health care industry leaders - including from blue cross blue shield and enroll america.

Reporting live in the studio - brad broders - local 24 news.

Brandon: thanks brad..

We look forward to your coverage of the presidents visit to nashville this wednesday.

You can follow him on twitter at local 24 brad.

And if you'd like tickets to see the president ... we've posted a link on our find it page ... just head over to local memphis dot com



