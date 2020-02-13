Bohanon Sentencing 6:00

(--gwyn --) after hearing testimony from her former boss today, a wichita falls woman who embezzled from his ministry is now awaiting her punishment.(--doug --) 43-year-old jennifer bohanon is the former bookeeper for harvest ministries..

Who pleaded guilty to stealing about $50,000 from the organization.

(--gwyn--) prosecutors say bohanon charged personal items to the company credit card.... made personal mortgage payments.... and gave herself a raise.

Ashley wheeler joins us with more......(--ashley--)gwyn, in closing arguments bohanon's defense attorney told the judge that locking her up was "not going to help her get the money paid back" to the president of ministry jay lowder.

He asked 30th district judge robert brotherton to give bohanon the chance to do that.

He also said there are discrepencies between bohanon and lowder on the amount stolen.the prosecutor replied "it's not all about the money"......"it's the abuse of trust."and asked the judge for some "degree of accountability" for that violation of trust.

Lowder testified that while his ministry was hurt "many,many people have stood by us"..

But said some supporters "bailed on them" out of concern for where the money they donated was going.when bohanon took the stand.... she tearfully told the judge that she was "sorry because she did take advantage" of lowder and the relationship they had, which lowder had described as nothing less than family.

She said "it is my fault" and that she was "paying the consequences."and she said she believed in lowder and unequivocally supported what he did in the ministry.

Gwyn and doug, the judge did not announce a sentence for bohanon today, but said he will announce it later.