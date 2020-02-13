TYLER 730 LIVE HIT KY

Global  

It has been a widely contested debate for decades, marijuana in the bluegrass.we dnesday a kentucky senate committee voted to begin the process to allow medical marijuana in the commonwealt h.

44news reporter tyler druin is live in henderson this morning with the details surrounding that vote.

Tyler even though the bill passed, if medical marijuana comes to kentucky consumers won be lighting up!

With a 1?1 vote, the kentucky house judiciary committee overwhelmingly approved house bill 136, which legalizes medical marijuana, for the second year in a row wednesday.

The bill moves to the full house next, and unlike the 2019 legislative session confident of its final passage in 2020.

The bill would prohibit the smoking of marijuana but would allow other forms of consumption such as edibles, oils and pills.

State representative jason memes failed similar legislation in 2019 but the house adjourned without taking action.

House bill 136 has been cosponsored by 50 other representatives.

Medical marijuana, dispensaries, cultivators, and distributors would all be overseen by the kentucky state alcoholic, beverage, cannabis control out of frankfort.

Medical marijuana is already legal in 33 states.

