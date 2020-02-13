Global  

Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection

In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner of 30 US newspapers, including CBS4 News Partner The Miami Herald, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Katie Johnston reports.
