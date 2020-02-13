|
Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Newspaper Chain McClatchy, Owner Of Miami Herald, Files For Bankruptcy Protection
In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner of 30 US newspapers, including CBS4 News Partner The Miami Herald, has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers across the...
Denver Post - Published
|It’s been a very public possibility for months, but this morning it became official: McClatchy,...
NiemanLab - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources