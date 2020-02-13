Remembering fallen officers

A plea for change and support.

Today attorney general steve marshall said - something must be done - after the murder of 7 law enforcement officers in alabama in the last 13 months.

Marie: here in montgomery today, a somber reminder of the sacrifice and risk thousands of men and women make in alabama every day when they put on their uniform.

Sm "december 6, 2019 huntsville police officer billy clardy took part in a task force operation to intercept a large delivery of drugs."

Huntsville police chief marc mcmurray hung his head as attorney general steve marshall shared officer clardy's story-- and that of six others killed while serving their community.

Sm"this is the most members of alabama law enforcement ever murdered in the line of duty in less than a 13 month period."

For the leaders of these departments--- mm"it's still real close still real close."

The lasting affects of losing one of their own weighs heavily on their shoulders.

Sm"these events in isolation is unacceptable when viewed together the deaths of these heroes are even worse."

Tuesday, attorney general steve marshall challenged communities across the state to better support law enforcement.

Sm"the vast majority of our criminal justice policy debates center upon reducing punishment and limiting the tools of law-enforcement and prosecutors all driven by the desire to reduce prison population at all cost, but i submit to you alabama does not have an incarceration problem we have a crime problem and good policing proactive policing stops crime from happening in the first place."

Marshall blames a shift in culture and societal attitudes for the increased violence.

Sm"we need our local law- enforcement to be engaged in our neighborhoods stopping the bad guys and fostering a safe environment for the good ones but that kind of policing must be supported and welcomed by the citizens for whom law-enforcement serves."

Mm"my first 15 years we never lost an , and these last few years it's been picking up quite a bit, aggravated assault on police officers are picking up."

Just last night-- chief mcmurray had an officer assaulted on duty.

Mm"this is just become a common place where people are becoming combative and they have to remember police officers are not the law, we take them and hold them accountable to the law so if you arrested don't take that up with the officer, take it up with the judge and get your day in court."

And a strong message for those who think otherwise.

Sm"any person who would attempt to harm or do harm law- enforcement and alabama are state local and federal partnerships have never been stronger and we will not rest until we are satisfied that justice has been served."

The attorney general did not introduce or recommend any new legislation to protect officers.

