Japan To Allow Elderly To Leave Coronavirus Infected Cruise Liner

Japan To Allow Elderly To Leave Coronavirus Infected Cruise Liner

Japan To Allow Elderly To Leave Coronavirus Infected Cruise Liner

Japan will allow elderly passengers on a quarantined cruise liner who test negative for the coronavirus to disembark.

