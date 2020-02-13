One News Page (Australia) Japan To Allow Elderly To Leave Coronavirus Infected Cruise Liner: https://t.co/ivjWVCB2NL #DiamondPrincess 2 hours ago

Taste of Thai Japan to allow some elderly passengers to leave virus-hit ship https://t.co/jvFEs6gQ7h https://t.co/GF7jaWry9G 3 hours ago

The New Indian Express Japan said it would allow some elderly passengers to leave the quarantined ship, after the new cases of… https://t.co/SIdOjrznar 6 hours ago

HeraldLIVE Japan will allow some elderly passengers on a quarantined cruise liner who test negative for the coronavirus to dis… https://t.co/S2s23akS5s 7 hours ago

thailand trick Japan to allow some elderly passengers to leave virus-hit ship https://t.co/txyvT5iaRR 8 hours ago

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Coronavirus cruise ship ordeal to end early for some as Japan allows elderly to leave: Japan wil… https://t.co/GuZn0jPvwr 10 hours ago

Bound Here By Evil! Japan to allow some elderly passengers to leave virus-hit ship https://t.co/rLfTWrUnwE #coronavirus #nCoV… https://t.co/CKRphYqM8n 11 hours ago