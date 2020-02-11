Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First same-sex marriage just took place in Northern Ireland

First same-sex marriage just took place in Northern Ireland

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
First same-sex marriage just took place in Northern Ireland

First same-sex marriage just took place in Northern Ireland

This couple made history as they tied the knot in Northern Ireland’s first same-sex wedding
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

A COUPLE have tied the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland.
The Argus - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphPinkNewsIndependent


Here come the brides in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Northern Ireland's first same-sex wedding is scheduled to take place on Tuesday after the government...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShaneSliver109

Shane Sliver RT @AZachParkinson: Joe Biden just claimed he was the "first major leader holding public office to call for same***marriage" Aside from… 1 hour ago

JamieSonny2

Jamie Sonny RT @Flowersandbooks: Oh, you know, just the husband of the first out gay presidential candidate and tge candidate himself talking about hav… 2 hours ago

kelliefmaloney

Kellie Maloney RT @Love_EqualityNI: First same-sex marriage in NI to take place ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 “In winning this campaign, we haven't just changed the law, we’ve… 4 hours ago

valdyk

Alicia RT @gaytimesmag: “We didn’t set out to make history – we just fell in love.” https://t.co/YX2Mnnm7qi 5 hours ago

BurkeHaburke

Heather Burke RT @TIME: "It just shows what all the work was for." Meet the first same-sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland https://t.co/6yFxQ4M… 5 hours ago

JemimaPassmore

Jemima Passmore First ever same***wedding in Northern Ireland. They're mad getting married but just the same it's really cool. X… https://t.co/bbl4t9wrTA 8 hours ago

Flowersandbooks

Dutchie 4 Pete🇵 🇪 🇹 🇪 🌊🐝🍷🍞🕵️‍♂️❤🐀 Oh, you know, just the husband of the first out gay presidential candidate and tge candidate himself talking about… https://t.co/ElqQ4xewTS 9 hours ago

gaytimesmag

GAY TIMES “We didn’t set out to make history – we just fell in love.” https://t.co/YX2Mnnm7qi 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Same-Sex Marriage: Which countries support it and which countries don't? [Video]Same-Sex Marriage: Which countries support it and which countries don't?

This week, Northern Ireland celebrated its first legal same-sex marriage! But when it comes to marriage equality, sadly not every country is on the same page. Here's a look at which countries do and..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Expecting Their First Child [Video]Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Expecting Their First Child

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting their first child together. Just Jared was the first to report the news that Turner was pregnant. Us Weekly reportedly confirmed the news. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.