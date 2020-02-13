Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Too Cute! 4-Month-Old Polar Bear Cub Goes on First Outside Outing at Vienna Zoo!

Too Cute! 4-Month-Old Polar Bear Cub Goes on First Outside Outing at Vienna Zoo!

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Too Cute! 4-Month-Old Polar Bear Cub Goes on First Outside Outing at Vienna Zoo!

Too Cute! 4-Month-Old Polar Bear Cub Goes on First Outside Outing at Vienna Zoo!

A 4-month-old polar bear cub got its first look at the outside world at a zoo in Vienna.

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UtiliPRO

UtiliPRO RT @ABC: SO CUTE: A baby polar bear and its momma bear, Nora, went on their first outdoor outing together. The zoo… https://t.co/3Ui32WBNCO 2 days ago

1kenlee2022Ken

ken lee RT @ABC: TOO CUTE: A baby polar bear and its momma bear, Nora, went on their first outdoor outing together. The zoo is asking visitors to… 1 week ago

AmedeoTarnaucea

Amedeo Tarnauceanu 🇨🇦 RT @ABC: SO CUTE: A baby polar bear and its momma bear, Nora, went on their first outdoor outing together. The zoo is asking visitors to he… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zoo Reveals Polar Bear Cub Is Female And Seeks A Name [Video]Zoo Reveals Polar Bear Cub Is Female And Seeks A Name

Zookeepers at Vienna&apos;s Schonbrunn Zoo have revealed their new adorable polar bear cub is female as they launch a competition to give her a name.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published

Zoo Reveals Polar Bear Cub Is Female And Seeks A Name 02 [Video]Zoo Reveals Polar Bear Cub Is Female And Seeks A Name 02

Zookeepers at Vienna&apos;s Schonbrunn Zoo have revealed their new adorable polar bear cub is female as they launch a competition to give her a name.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.