Secretary of State says Lebanon man stole millions

Four... a certified public accountant in lebanon is accused of stealing millions from missourians in an embezzlement scheme.

Investigators say it happened while he was working for smart prong technologies -- which has operations here, and in tulsa, oklahoma.

But the missouri secretary of state's office says many of the investors in that company are in the lebanon area.

Workers in the secretary of state's office say richardson told people in lebanon they making an investment and then took the money and used it to pay back debt from a previously failed business.

"oh good lord.

That's insane.

That's just wrong."

As they enjoy good food..

Nats people talking many people in lebanon are talking about the missouri secretary of state's allegations a local cpa stole millions from many people in lebanon.

"over $3 million dollars.

$3 million dollars."

"they should be in jail and they should literally be told they have to pay every dime of that money back plus interest on top of it."

Pat rhoads had to read it twice "i thought it was really bad that somebody would get involved with that much and take advantage of people on an investment."

The secretary of state's spokesperson says they've been looking into this for about a year- and-a-half.

"i feel sorry for the family.

I'm sure friends, relatives, and everybody is going to be heartbroken from it."

"we do have crime.

But to have something in that large of a scope to happen and to happen to so many people .

I'm floored."

We've reached out to mr. richardson today.

Who told us to contact his attorney .

Who we were told is on vacation.

The company richardson used to work for is suing richardson and his wife... for nearly five- million-dollars.

The lawsuit says she worked for richardson during the time the money was stolen.

