CDC Says 15th Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Texas Patient

CDC Says 15th Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Texas Patient

CDC Says 15th Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Texas Patient

A 15th case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S., and this time it's from a patient who is under quarantine in Texas.

Katie Johnston reports.
