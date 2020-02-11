Global  

Majority of voters want leaders who'll actually do something about climate change

Climate change affects our day-to-day lives — and our votes, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans found a candidate's stance on climate change will be a deciding factor for 77% of respondents, when determining who they vote for in 2020.  Of those, a whopping 92% said they'd be more likely to vote for a candidate who planned to enforce regulations to fight climate change.  Half of respondents (52%) believe the government is responsible for solving climate change — alongside businesses (63%) and individuals (58%).  Commissioned by Avocado Green Brands and conducted by OnePoll, the survey examined how respondents feel about government regulations in the fight against climate change.  Ninety-three percent believe government regulations are generally an effective way to fight climate change — and 84% believe they're necessary.  Results found 87% believe we need more government regulations, and respondents would like to see them enacted first at a community level (66%).  Respondents want to help make this happen — 61% would be willing to canvas in their local area and work to receive signatures on a petition.  Regulations on plastic were top of mind for respondents: Those surveyed would be most likely to support a ban or tax on single-use plastic bags (46% and 44%, respectively), followed by a ban on single-use straws (37%).  Sixty-one percent of respondents were aware that some states have, in fact, already enacted bans on plastic bags.  "To make meaningful progress toward existing climate challenges we need wide-sweeping changes to occur — quickly — in both business and consumer behavior," said Mark Abrials, Co-Founder and CMO, Avocado Green Brands.

"One way to accomplish this is through government regulations that drive eco-conscious choices."At Avocado, we're proud to be trailblazers in our industry.

We're on a mission to be the most sustainable, low-carbon, low-impact business that we can possibly be."  Respondents saw a variety of reasons to implement government regulations — with the top benefit found to be making environmentally-friendly actions the default (57%).  Thirty-seven percent said it helps bring climate change to the forefront of people's minds, while a third (32%) said government regulations would encourage people to make other environmentally-friendly choices.  This can include buying ethical, sustainable items — something 75% of respondents say is a priority for them.  And they're willing to pay more to make this happen, as respondents would be willing to pay 30% more for ethically-sourced items."We all have the ability to 'vote' for the change we'd like to see — with our ballot, with our dollars, and with our time and energy," added Abrials.

"Choosing ethically-sourced, sustainable products over traditionally manufactured goods is a simple way to make a positive difference for both our planet and the people that call it home."
