US Senate debates restricting Trump's Iran war powers

US Senate debates restricting Trump's Iran war powers
Senate poised to pass bill curbing Trump's war powers with Iran after Soleimani strike, but a veto is likely

The Senate is expected to approve a resolution in the coming days that would restrict President...
In major rebuke of Trump's Iran policy, U.S. Senate advances war powers resolution

The resolution would require Trump to remove U.S. troops engaged in hostilities against Iran unless...
The_NewArab

The New Arab 'If my hands were tied, #Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal. The Democrats are only doing this as… https://t.co/ZGu5xgwnNU 3 minutes ago

pedrorichter

PedroConrado Richter US Senate debates restricting Trump's Iran war powers https://t.co/8XPnDVcehy (via @Newsfusion #Push17 minutes ago

AJOKERONJACK

A JOKERONJACK RT @markjuelich: US Senate debates restricting Trump's Iran war powers https://t.co/UGzCqVOTF2 2 hours ago

The_NewArab

The New Arab Eight Republicans sided with Democrats to advance the bill, which hopes to stop Trump from unilaterally launching a… https://t.co/NpmHJEW8Jg 2 hours ago

solbandi_121

Mirdost RT @brecordernews: The US Senate opened debate Wednesday on a resolution to limit President Donald Trump's authority to go to war with Iran… 3 hours ago

brecordernews

Business Recorder The US Senate opened debate Wednesday on a resolution to limit President Donald Trump's authority to go to war with… https://t.co/hLmnbu5QIv 3 hours ago

brecordernews

Business Recorder The US Senate opened debate Wednesday on a resolution to limit President Donald Trump's authority to go to war with… https://t.co/5x8m5E8oWd 3 hours ago

markjuelich

Mark Juelich US Senate debates restricting Trump's Iran war powers https://t.co/UGzCqVOTF2 3 hours ago


Will Congress limit Trump's power to strike Iran? [Video]Will Congress limit Trump's power to strike Iran?

U.S. Congress has moved closer to passing legislation that would limit President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran. But he can still veto it, and its unlikely that enough Republican..

Trump Urges Senate To Vote Against Iran War Powers resolution [Video]Trump Urges Senate To Vote Against Iran War Powers resolution

President Trump called on the Senate to vote against a war powers resolution.

