High School Hoops (03/16/17)

To the high school hardwood, it's blue devils and buccaneers... second half action, blue devils with a 48-33 lead and not giving up anything...alli campbell hits the pretty looking floater 2.

Next time down the court and more from bellwood... karson swogger penetrates the dee for the layin...she had 32 points 3.

Just about everybody got in on the scoring action... including riley d'angelo, as she knocks down the three 4.

The blue devils are headed back to the state's ?elite eight...winning easily, 80-66 lady marauders against the big reds...pick things up in the second quarter, marauders with a lead and lili benzel adds a few more to it...she had 17 points in the first half so, she had a big night, but even when she missed, her teammates had her back...the marauders get the rebound and the putback this one would be a bit of a nailbiter...but b-g advances, 57-49 meanwhile in class a girls berlin taking on bishop carroll.

First quarter anna haigh takes the overhead pass and drains the triple.

But the mountaineers respond with a jumper by katie flick on the other end the huskies were too much as alyssa martinazzi gets the rebound to go as as b-c rolls on to a 47-32 win.

Bishop mccort meets vincentian academy... the crushers would be able to jump out to an early lead thanks to senior haley thomas... she starts the scoring with the layin right there and mccort would stick with thomas's hot hand...she adds two more on the jumper...she finished with 38 points as this game belonged to bishop mccort...as haley thomas leads the crushers to the elite eight, 57-45.

Up-j's sportscenter saw state college take on butler... the little lions started strong...eli bokunewicz kicks it out to tommy sekunda, who sells the fake, drills the pull up jumper later bokunewicz from the top of the key, swishes the three pointer...net barely moved... it went down to the wire, but the butler did it, 53-50.

Class aa boys second round ridgway going against berlin.

First quarter neil macdonald gets his own rebound and sinks the put to get the elkers on the board later on macdonald saves the ball from going out of bounds, he'll find justin kasmierski (kaz-mer-ski) to spark an eight-oh elker run as they grabbed the 42-28 victory.

In clearfield, ecc was looking to take the wind out of the blue pirates sails early... and they did great ball movement by the crusaders leads to a gabe kraus three in the corner later, dan stauffer finds jared braun for the pass back and scores crusaders getting anything they want nate dacanal fakes the handoff and drives inside for two blue pirates would hit a late three but elk county catholic wins big, 76-48.

Bg boys with a tough one against sewickly academy... pick things up in the second half, guilfoyle down by a bunch but still fighting...luke ruggery connects on the midrange jay 2.

More from b-g...andrew irwin goes coast to coast and uses a few fakes to finish with the layin 3.

But sewickley is the top team out of the wpial and they showed it as the marauders would put up a fight in the second, but they fall 70-58 mccort boys trying to join the girls team in the next round, taking on the cahrgers....the crushers came out pumped and it showed early...nice dish to ben vitovich for the easy bucket to open scoring but the chargers would be able to answer...desmond ross dials it up from long distance for the lead mccort answers right back...matt petrosky uses the spin move to get inside and get the bucket this one would go down to the final seconds...but it's mccort falling, 60-55 shanksville meets monessen ... monessen was a tough team to face and they showed it early...justice rice hits the floater to start the game more from the greyhounds, lyndon henderson bobbles the pass but is able to regain control and hit the duece shanksville wouldn't go down quietly though...aaron smith gets the layin..

But the vikings fall short, 71-56.

Before we leave tonight, we head to dubois where juniata valley faced kenney catholic... hornets down but battling... quinn zinobile gives his best effort with the lay in manis norman passes down low to helon amos for two maceo austin gets in the passing lanes... defense to offense kennedy catholic wins a blowout, 88-45.(matt)



