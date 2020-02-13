Local man looking to start football program

Him.

Most sports fans are tuned into the world of basketball right now... but one inspiring pocatello man is focused on starting a football program.

Kpvi news that works for you reporter jason borba has the story about one football fans dream of bringing a special type of football team to the community.

Nats: "set hike"derek schulz and jonny hough haven't known each other for very long but their love for football brought them together.

Schulz has mild ataxic cerebral palsy but he hasn't let that stop him from playing the sport he loves and is fueling his dream of starting a football program for people with disabilities.

"i played it and i know how it made me feel like and i just want to give the people of idaho or anywhere the opportunity to play if they have a disability."the football program would serve as an opportunity for people with disabilities to come together and play a sport that many people say they can't play."it doesn't matter what your disability is because you're just like other people, so you can play even if people say you can't because you have a disability. That is wrong."

That is wrong."in 2013 schulz, a senior at the time, played football for the highland rams. it was there that he felt part of a team and wanted others to share in the feeling.""i'm very proud of him because he always wants to try and give back.

He wants people who have disabilities to know they can do things."

The hope is the football program will eventually come to fruition and schulz is already making some bold statements about the team.

"i guaruntee i will do my best to make sure you're having fun and having the time of your life."

If you want to help with the disability football program or want to join you can find contact information on