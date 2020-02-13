Jacob Waller apology

Local 4 news at jim:a recent homophobic social media post by a henry county board member prompted that government to change its rules.

The county board overwhelmingly approved a measure to adopt a new code of conduct tonight.tiffany:it's a response to the actions of jacob waller.he posted angry comments on facebook after he lost a radio station's contest for cutest couple last month.a same sex couple won -- and waller lashed out with remarks like "go be gay to yourself" and "trump 20-20."

Hundreds of people showed up for tonight's county board meeting -- where waller made a public statement.while some support his right to free speech -- others say... his comments are inappropriate for someone office.

The contraversy is tonight's top local four's briana collier joins us from the newsroom with more on... the board's action... briana?

Brianajim, tiffany...it was a packed house at the henry county courthouse tonight.

People wanted to hear what board member jacob waller had to say about his comments.so many people were there that they spilled out into the hallway.waller's apology for his comments didn't satisfy a lot of people.

"love is not based on your gender, religion, or sexuality, but by the pureness of your heart."

((andrew glasscock))"it blows my mind that tax dollars are paying for us wasting your time, let's do something about it."

((nancy kinley))"when a person is in public office, there is no room for hate speech and yes i am furious, that's what i've got to say."nancy kinley was among the hundreds of people who filled the henry county courthouse as board member jacob waller apologized.

His anti-gay comments on facebook after losing a radio station's contest for cutest couple to a same sex couple in february prompted widespread criticism.((jacob waller-henry county board member)) "publically i would like to apologize for unkind and inflammatory remarks i have recently made with regard to persons who are homosexual and overweight.

I will take care in the future not to make such remarks again."waller tried to justify himself by saying he's not perfect and the mistake won't affect his ability to serve on the county board.

"some of the most offensive comments attributed to me have been edited and or taken out of context to insight and inflame that too is wrong.

From this day forward i hope the focus can return to the work of the county board and the needs of the citizens of henry county, that is certaintly where my focus will be."some people didn't accept his apology.they say he can't do his job as an elected official to ensure that everyone in the county is treated with respect.but waller's brother came to his defense lucas."in the constitution it states that every man and woman should be able to say what they want to whether some people may like it or may not, doesn't have anything to do with the freedom."waller's brother added that the comments don't define who is brother is.

((lucas waller-jacob's brother))"i myself have said several things in my life that i wish i didn't, that doesn't change the fact that i am an amazing man and brianathe county board will meet again next month to go over the details what will be in the new code of conduct.

Board members voted 18 to one in favor of changing the code waller was the only one who voted against it.from the newsroom, briana collier