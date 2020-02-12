Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State House one step closer to approving budget

State House one step closer to approving budget

Video Credit: KECI - Published < > Embed
State House one step closer to approving budget

State House one step closer to approving budget

Ever since the gavel dropped in the opening session of the Montana Legislature we've been hearing about a "tight money" budget.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

State House one step closer to approving budget

In the opening session of the montana legislature... we've been hearing about a "tight money" budget... today, money matters played out on the state house floor... we followed the budget debate all day... nbc montana's taylor winkel joins us now with more, taylor?

Early this evening the montana house did give initial approval to the state budget for the next two years.

The vote fell along party lines-- with 59 republicans voting for it and 41 democrats against it.

And after initial excitement following its proposal, one of the issues republicans didn't spring for... was additional funding for the department of health and human services.

Only one republican in the montana house voted for it... the restoration of 42 million dollars in senior and long term care funding.

Larry plant, administraitor at lighthouse assisted living: "well i think it affects the quality of care givers and the quality of programs we can offer based upon how much money we have to put into the programs and activities."

Arleen barnard, resident of assisted living: "i would be a lot happier if they'd give us more money."

Standup: the money was cut from gov.

Steve bullocks original budget proposal.

But... some say it's not really a cut at all.

A state house sub committee looking into how much funding was spent on care last time... ans saw the state spent less than the 600 million dollars it was budgeted... but according to a representative from bozeman: tom burnett, bozeman: "in the two years that have lapsed since then, only 5 hundred and 70 has actually been spent.

The department hasn't spent what they're allowed.

So we're going to keep spending in this budget to the same level.

So it's not a cut."an effort to add $3 million to to implement a water compact with the confederated salish and kootenai tribes was turned away.

...and the biggest piece of the state budget isn't going to get any bigger.

Republican majority lawmakers shot down all amendments to increase education funding.

Burnett: "well there's a shortage of money.

So the legislators, both republicans and democrats, are facing this reality and we're making due but things are working out just fine.

Education is in a good spot as far as advocates of education don't have much to complain about.

And health and human services is basically made whole considering the revenues that are available and going to be made available."

Today democrats failed in their attempts to add $300 million dollars to the budget through 26 amendments.

A final vote on the $10-point-2 billion dollar budget will likely come tomorrow... the budget must pass a final vote before it goes to the senate for consideration.

Reporting in missoula, taylor winkel, nbc montana.

On capitol hill... the white house released



Recent related news from verified sources

Washington, D.C., Gets A Step Closer To Statehood After Committee Vote

Washington, D.C., Gets A Step Closer To Statehood After Committee VoteWatch VideoWashington, D.C., just got one step closer to statehood. On Tuesday, the House...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WRJ1913

WRJ RT @TheRAC: 🕰️ 39 years ago, @URJorg backed the Equal Rights Amendment ⏲️ 17 days ago, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA ⏰ T… 24 minutes ago

TheRAC

Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism 🕰️ 39 years ago, @URJorg backed the Equal Rights Amendment ⏲️ 17 days ago, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify… https://t.co/Tf34UHoFhJ 26 minutes ago

alicia__marieg

alicia RT @KVUE: A ban on hair discrimination is a step closer in Washington state https://t.co/dG0DHwJ6Ir 2 hours ago

KVUE

KVUE News A ban on hair discrimination is a step closer in Washington state https://t.co/dG0DHwJ6Ir 2 hours ago

swidrowwe

Stuart Widro RT @StridentConserv: If this passes in the Virginia Senate and is signed into law, the end to the Electoral College moves one step closer t… 3 hours ago

racheldufault

Rachel DuFault RT @BLaw: Colorado is one step closer to becoming the fourth state to ban hairstyle discrimination. https://t.co/bf0wFSST3f 4 hours ago

StridentConserv

StridentConservative If this passes in the Virginia Senate and is signed into law, the end to the Electoral College moves one step close… https://t.co/8wobpIdboL 5 hours ago

lowki

barry levine One step closer to a National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, effectively neutering the Electoral Colllege https://t.co/m90zDR9R9B 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Performance-Based State Funding for Ky. Colleges Approved [Video]Performance-Based State Funding for Ky. Colleges Approved

A new state funding method for Kentucky colleges is one step closer to becoming law.

Credit: WEHTPublished

Local Legislators Talk About State Senate Agreement [Video]Local Legislators Talk About State Senate Agreement

Senate looking to pass a package of bills in the coming weeks to bring to the House and hopefully bring Illinois closer to a budget compromise.

Credit: WTVO ABCPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.