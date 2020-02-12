State House one step closer to approving budget

In the opening session of the montana legislature... we've been hearing about a "tight money" budget... today, money matters played out on the state house floor... we followed the budget debate all day... nbc montana's taylor winkel joins us now with more, taylor?

Early this evening the montana house did give initial approval to the state budget for the next two years.

The vote fell along party lines-- with 59 republicans voting for it and 41 democrats against it.

And after initial excitement following its proposal, one of the issues republicans didn't spring for... was additional funding for the department of health and human services.

Only one republican in the montana house voted for it... the restoration of 42 million dollars in senior and long term care funding.

Larry plant, administraitor at lighthouse assisted living: "well i think it affects the quality of care givers and the quality of programs we can offer based upon how much money we have to put into the programs and activities."

Arleen barnard, resident of assisted living: "i would be a lot happier if they'd give us more money."

Standup: the money was cut from gov.

Steve bullocks original budget proposal.

But... some say it's not really a cut at all.

A state house sub committee looking into how much funding was spent on care last time... ans saw the state spent less than the 600 million dollars it was budgeted... but according to a representative from bozeman: tom burnett, bozeman: "in the two years that have lapsed since then, only 5 hundred and 70 has actually been spent.

The department hasn't spent what they're allowed.

So we're going to keep spending in this budget to the same level.

So it's not a cut."an effort to add $3 million to to implement a water compact with the confederated salish and kootenai tribes was turned away.

...and the biggest piece of the state budget isn't going to get any bigger.

Republican majority lawmakers shot down all amendments to increase education funding.

Burnett: "well there's a shortage of money.

So the legislators, both republicans and democrats, are facing this reality and we're making due but things are working out just fine.

Education is in a good spot as far as advocates of education don't have much to complain about.

And health and human services is basically made whole considering the revenues that are available and going to be made available."

Today democrats failed in their attempts to add $300 million dollars to the budget through 26 amendments.

A final vote on the $10-point-2 billion dollar budget will likely come tomorrow... the budget must pass a final vote before it goes to the senate for consideration.

Reporting in missoula, taylor winkel, nbc montana.

