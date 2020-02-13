Ara Baten Coach of the Year

Regular season as the no.

1 ranked team in the land.

And then they won their regional tournament as the top seed... picking up an overtime victory in the championship game.

Now they are the no.

2 seed in the national tournament..

Nothing like cutting down the nets and helping coach baten earn region coach of the year honors... something he says was not his doing.

"that's not why we do this.

We do this.

I'm happy for our kids.

They've earned it.

They've been working hard since we got here.

Just really happy for our kids."

"coach b has been a big effect on me.

He's helped me with some personal things.

I look up to him in a way.

He treats us like family.

Getting that from him, it's like a family thing.

Its' meant for us to get it for him.

There's no way we're not getting it for him."

The oc women will play the winner of no.