Carl Junction can't overcome slow start

The carl junction girls faced a tall order tonight in the final four.

Perennial state power incarnate word.

A private school from the st.

Louis area that had won five of the last seven state titles.

Carl making their first ever trip to the final four from mizzou arena in columbia.cj running into some trouble from the get-go.

1st quarter, megan scott gets called for the charge.

That was her 3rd foul so she heads to the bench.

Incarnate takes advantage.

Naomi johnson hits a three.

Red knights were up 15-1 going to the 2nd quarter.

And more of the same in the 2nd quarter, off the turnover.

Leads to a layup.

Cj didn't make a field goal in the first half.

Incarnate word led 29-2 at the half.carl would show some life in the 3rd quarter.

Megan scott playing with 4 fouls, picks up the loose ball and puts it home.

Bulldogs down 30-9.a little bit later, scott somehow scores while falling to the floor.

She had 11 points.but it wouldn't be enough.

Carl loses 47-24.

They will play in the 3rd place game tomorrow against dexter at 12:45