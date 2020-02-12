O'Gorman boys and girls earn wins in semis

Kota sports director>> the sioux falls lincoln boys knocked off huron in overtime at the opening round of the state tournament last night.

This evening the patriots took on top seeded o'gorman.

Lincoln vs o'gorman>> the knights defeated harrisburg in their state tourney opener yesterday.

1.

1st quarter, 2-0 o'gorman, lincoln's diang gatluak passes up ahead to carson coulter and he lays it in.

The patriots cashing in on the transition points.

2.

Alex glanzer passes across to simon higginson and he knocks down the 3 pointer.

Higginson scored 10 points.

3.

O'gorman on the attack, j.p.

Costello shows off the nice inside moves and hits for 2.

Costello scored 18 points.

O'gorman advances into the championship game with a 64-44 victory.

O'gorman vs aberdeen cent.>> the sioux falls o'gorman girls took on aberdeen central in tonight's semis.

1.

2nd quarter, 8-4 knights, ashlee beacom adds to the lead as she drains the 3 pointer.

The senior scored 15 points.

2.

Haylee mork passes off to paiton burckhard, she gets it to go with the foul.

Burckhard led the golden eagles with 14.

3.

Lady knights up 7, they work the ball inside to sebastian akoi and she buries the jumper.

Akoi had 15 points.

O'gorman will face harrisburg for the championship tomorrow night as it wins 47-34.

Vq>> 00:00:01"a" boys semis in the boys class "a" semis madison defeated sioux falls christian 50-39.

Tea got past tri-valley 60-47.

At the class "b" semifinals bridgewater-emery knocked off sully buttes 61-58.

Wolsey-wessington picked up a 58-42 victory over parker.

Tonight marks the final frenzy of the season.

Thanks to all of you for watching and the friday night hike will be here before you know it.

Have a great weekend everybody.