Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > O'Gorman boys and girls earn wins in semis

O'Gorman boys and girls earn wins in semis

Video Credit: KOTA - Published < > Embed
O'Gorman boys and girls earn wins in semisKnight boys defeat Lincoln 64-44.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

O'Gorman boys and girls earn wins in semis

Kota sports director>> the sioux falls lincoln boys knocked off huron in overtime at the opening round of the state tournament last night.

This evening the patriots took on top seeded o'gorman.

Lincoln vs o'gorman>> the knights defeated harrisburg in their state tourney opener yesterday.

1.

1st quarter, 2-0 o'gorman, lincoln's diang gatluak passes up ahead to carson coulter and he lays it in.

The patriots cashing in on the transition points.

2.

Alex glanzer passes across to simon higginson and he knocks down the 3 pointer.

Higginson scored 10 points.

3.

O'gorman on the attack, j.p.

Costello shows off the nice inside moves and hits for 2.

Costello scored 18 points.

O'gorman advances into the championship game with a 64-44 victory.

O'gorman vs aberdeen cent.>> the sioux falls o'gorman girls took on aberdeen central in tonight's semis.

1.

2nd quarter, 8-4 knights, ashlee beacom adds to the lead as she drains the 3 pointer.

The senior scored 15 points.

2.

Haylee mork passes off to paiton burckhard, she gets it to go with the foul.

Burckhard led the golden eagles with 14.

3.

Lady knights up 7, they work the ball inside to sebastian akoi and she buries the jumper.

Akoi had 15 points.

O'gorman will face harrisburg for the championship tomorrow night as it wins 47-34.

Vq>> 00:00:01"a" boys semis in the boys class "a" semis madison defeated sioux falls christian 50-39.

Tea got past tri-valley 60-47.

At the class "b" semifinals bridgewater-emery knocked off sully buttes 61-58.

Wolsey-wessington picked up a 58-42 victory over parker.

Tonight marks the final frenzy of the season.

Thanks to all of you for watching and the friday night hike will be here before you know it.

Have a great weekend everybody.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oelrichs and Philip girls earn wins at 14B Tournament. [Video]Oelrichs and Philip girls earn wins at 14B Tournament.

Tigers roll past Edgemont 61-23.

Credit: KOTAPublished

Ocean Springs wins 6A State Championship [Video]Ocean Springs wins 6A State Championship

For the second year in a row, the same two high school soccer teams from the Gulf Coast, Ocean Springs and Gulfport won the boys and girls 6A State Championships. Only this time around, the roles are..

Credit: WXXVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.