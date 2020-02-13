Global  

Protest in Lexington over GOP replacement healthcare plan

'Indivisible Bluegrass' organized a protest Friday afternoon in Lexington of the U.S. House Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Big crowd... but a passionate one... as a group gathered outside central baptist hospital in lexington.... to protest the house republican plan to repeal and replace the affordable care act, or obamacare.

They fear repeal will cost millions of people their health insurance.

And they say they are not "regular" protesters.

Most of us have never done anything like this before.

But we feel that this particular political atmosphere that we're in demands that we step up and do something about it.

This afternoon's protest was organized by "indivisible bluegrass," a political action group working to fight divisiveness, unfairness and corruption in government.

