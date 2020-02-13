Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US Should Prepare for Coronavirus to 'Take a Foothold,' Says CDC Official

US Should Prepare for Coronavirus to 'Take a Foothold,' Says CDC Official

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
US Should Prepare for Coronavirus to 'Take a Foothold,' Says CDC Official

US Should Prepare for Coronavirus to 'Take a Foothold,' Says CDC Official

US Should Prepare for Coronavirus to 'Take a Foothold,' Says CDC Official At least 1,115 people have been killed by the virus, mostly in China.

Worldwide, more than 45,000 people have contracted the coronavirus.

It has been dubbed COVID-19.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, GA, announced on Wednesday it is preparing for more infections in the U.S. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, CDC, via CNBC Currently, the CDC recommends masks only for people who are sick or under investigation for COVID-19 when they are in the general public.

"Additional quality controls" are also being implemented by the CDC to prevent misidentification of the those who've contracted the virus.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, CDC, via CNBC
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese Government Reported Largest Single Day Death Toll From Coronavirus [Video]Chinese Government Reported Largest Single Day Death Toll From Coronavirus

Naomi Ruchim reports the CDC says the US should be prepared for the disease to gain a foothold here as well.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:54Published

CDC: Coronavirus likely to get 'foothold' in US [Video]CDC: Coronavirus likely to get 'foothold' in US

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials expect the coronavirus outbreak to "take a foothold" in the US before it's contained.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.