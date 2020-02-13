US Should Prepare for Coronavirus to 'Take a Foothold,' Says CDC Official

US Should Prepare for Coronavirus to 'Take a Foothold,' Says CDC Official At least 1,115 people have been killed by the virus, mostly in China.

Worldwide, more than 45,000 people have contracted the coronavirus.

It has been dubbed COVID-19.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, GA, announced on Wednesday it is preparing for more infections in the U.S. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, CDC, via CNBC Currently, the CDC recommends masks only for people who are sick or under investigation for COVID-19 when they are in the general public.

"Additional quality controls" are also being implemented by the CDC to prevent misidentification of the those who've contracted the virus.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, CDC, via CNBC