US Should Prepare for Coronavirus to 'Take a Foothold,' Says CDC Official
US Should Prepare for Coronavirus to 'Take a Foothold,' Says CDC Official At least 1,115 people have been
killed by the virus, mostly in China.
Worldwide, more than 45,000 people
have contracted the coronavirus.
It has been dubbed COVID-19.
Officials with the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
in Atlanta, GA, announced on Wednesday
it is preparing for more infections in the U.S. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, CDC, via CNBC Currently, the CDC recommends
masks only for people who are sick
or under investigation for COVID-19
when they are in the general public.
"Additional quality controls" are
also being implemented by the CDC
to prevent misidentification of the
those who've contracted the virus.
