Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday.

The NBA has also announced format changes that will honor Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

The team captained by Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear Kobe's No.

24, while the team led by LeBron James will wear No.

2 in honor of Gianna.

The jerseys will feature a commemorative patch honoring the nine victims of the Jan.

26 helicopter crash.

A black band on the opposite shoulder will honor former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died on Jan.

1.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and the Final Target Score will be determined by adding 24 points, in honor of Bryant's No.

24, to the leading team’s point total.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb.

16 in Chicago.
