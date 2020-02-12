Global  

One News Page > News Videos > Jim Carrey slammed for telling female journalist she's on his 'bucket list'

Jim Carrey slammed for telling female journalist she's on his 'bucket list'

Jim Carrey slammed for telling female journalist she's on his 'bucket list'

Jim Carrey slammed for telling female journalist she's on his 'bucket list'

Jim Carrey has come under fire for telling a female journalist during an interview that she's the only thing left on his "bucket list".
Recent related news from verified sources

Jim Carrey Under Fire for 'Creepy' and 'Sleazy' Remark to Female Journalist

The 'Sonic the Hedgehog' star gets flirty with Heat Magazine journalist Charlotte Long during an...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Jim Carrey's Candid Response to This Journalist's Question Is Raising Eyebrows

Jim Carrey is currently doing press for his upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog and his candid response...
Just Jared - Published


