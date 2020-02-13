Global  

Main Street Morrilton announces the full schedule of events for Munchin on Main Street, Sat., March 25 in downtown Morrilton.

Beginning at 11 a.m., food trucks, vendor booths, and children's activities will be open to the public.

The CC Kruzzers Car Club and the Toad Suck Harley Owners Group will have cars and bikes on display in front of the Depot during this time.
-- this ((aaron))a big event is kicking off in morrilton this weekend.

Joining me now to tell us more about it is stephanie lipsmeyer and morgan zimmerman.

Stephanie lipsmeyer and morgan zimmerman - volunteers representing main street morriltonmain street morrilton announces schedule for munchin on main streetmorrilton, ar, march 20, 2017 - main street morrilton announces the full schedule of events for munchin on main street, sat., march 25 in downtown morrilton.

Beginning at 11 a.m., food trucks, vendor booths, and children's activities will be open to the public.

The cc kruzzers car club and the toad suck harley owners group will have cars and bikes on display in front of the depot during this time.

Additional food vendors include henson's island snow, ray pruitt cooking for kids, and loblolly creamery.

Kvom will be broadcasting live from the event from 11 a.m.

To 1 p.m.there will be a break in activities from 3 p.m.

To 5 p.m.

To allow food trucks to restock and for setup for music and the beer garden.

At 5:00 p.m., food trucks, children's activities, and some vendor booths will reopen.

At that time, live music will begin and the beer garden will open.

Maximum overdrive will take the stage at 5 p.m.

With matt stell following at 6:30 p.m., continuing until 8 p.m.

The winner of the food truck face-off will be announced at that time.

Visit www.facebook.com/mains treetmorrilton for more detailed information on the schedule of events.

Main street morrilton is dedicated to promoting downtown morrilton as the hub of community life, to instilling a spirit of community through various events, and to promoting historical awareness, preservation, and renovation.

Main street morrilton operates under the direction of main street arkansas' arkansas downtown network program.

For more information, follow main street morrilton on facebook, or contact main street morrilton director sarah croswell at 501-404-8604.




