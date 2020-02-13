Meet a Madagascar Hedgehog from Mesker Park Zoo

>> ron: it is 11:47 a.m.

And we have had no issues with our flights heading in or out of evansville regional airport.

As far as reports across the country.

Chicago, detroit, atlanta, dallas and orlando, no reports of major delays.

The only delay is low clouds in san francisco.

>> ange: we have some interesting visitors from the mesker park zoo.

Meeting the group is shannon - - and she is the zookeeper.

So good to have you on local lifestyles.

I noticed you have gloves.

What do we have with us today?

>> we have a madagascar hedgehog.

That is a complicated name for a tiny guy.

>> ange: is there a major hedgehog?

>> there is a greater - - >> ange: how old is our friend here?

>> he is nine years old.

This is as big as he will get.

This is a full adult.

The bells are smaller than the females.

He is an insect eating species.

Nocturnal species.

>> ange: seeing him in your hand, is he related to a porcupine?

>> porcupines are rodents which he is not.

He is closely related to a hedgehog.

A similar niche and the nature world.

As you can see that white stuff coming out of his eyes, that's how he marks his territory.

He will wipe that on things to tell other males this is where he is.

Everything is new smells so he is making sure everybody knows.

>> ange: let's talk about the species population management.

>> is a little bit like a dating service for animals.

Instead of looking personality, we look at genetics compatibility.

It's a software program that looks at the genetic information and pedigree information for each individual animal.

For my species, this guy and - - every three years, i get together with a population management center and we come out with a breeding plan.

We make breeding recommendations.

I might recommend that this guy needs to go to another facility to breed with a female there to make sure the population stays as healthy as possible and sustainable.

>> ange: that's a forward thinking program.

How long has it been in place?

>> the aza head's up everything.

There are different advisory groups.

They decide which species to manage.

I'd say it's been around for about 20 years.

>> ange: the information that will come out of this has got to be important.

>> there's been a lot of focus on sustainability so we can focus on gaining on already captive populations.

>> ange: has improved dramatically.

We used to hear so often, will not breed in captivity.

It seems much better across the board.

>> yes, as we learn more about the species we keep in captivity.

As well as a research through partners in the wild, we are learning more about what animals need as far as breeding situations.

What temperature they need, humidity, what habitats to nest in.

It's come a long way and exhibits have come a long way to be more close to the habitat in the wild.

>> ange: that's great for people that want to see animals more close to their habitat in the wild.

>>.

[indiscernible] >> ange: when is the zoo open?

>> from 9:00 a.m.-4 p.m.

>> ange: now that the weather is pretty, it's a great time to walk and see the animals.

It's very easy to become a member.