Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kate Middleton Visits Farm In Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton Visits Farm In Northern Ireland

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Kate Middleton Visits Farm In Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton Visits Farm In Northern Ireland

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland, where she met with local children and parents and interacted with a range of animals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton Gets Wrapped Up By Snake & Is Completely Unbothered By It!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) has hit the farm! The 38-year-old royal made a...
Just Jared - Published

Kate Middleton Makes New Animal Friends During Surprise Farm Visit

Kate Middleton is a true animal lover. The Duchess of Cambridge proved this to be true during her...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate comes face-to-face with a snake during farm visit [Video]Kate comes face-to-face with a snake during farm visit

The Duchess of Cambridge handled a corn snake on a surprise day trip to Northern Ireland. Kate held the pale yellow reptile named Sophie at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, confessing it was the first..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:28Published

Kate charms families during visit to Northern Ireland farm [Video]Kate charms families during visit to Northern Ireland farm

The Duchess of Cambridge charmed children and parents during a surprise visit to the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland. Earlier, Kate had handled a corn snake named Sophie and was given a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.