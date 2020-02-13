032117 mount st marys recap

University....> just a week ago, jamion christian and his scrappy group led a n-c- a-a tournament run that captured the hearts of folks in frederick county.....> and now that the season is over, coach christian and i got a chance to sit back and reflect on what the mount accomplished...> < amazing.......they never wavered no matter how tough the schedule was, how tough the opponent was, or what the situation was.

Their positivity was just unbelievable..."

That's how coach christian described the memorable season.

And it is one that mountaineer fans will remember for a long time.

But it was wasn't always pretty.

Coach christian scheduled one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country, and the mount began the season just 1 and 11.....> jamion christian: peopl often ask me when did i know we had a really special team and it was really in the midst of that first road trip.

Those 19 days on the road, what i learned about the team is they were able to stay locked in and focused on each game.

And then conference play started.....the mountaineers rolled through the n-e-c regular season and earned a top seed in the conference tournament.

They ultimately won that conference tourney on their court for the first time in school history.....> to be able to do that in front of our home fans in front of those who were so eager for a win.

Opportunity of a lifetime.

It's a thing that we will never forget.

Guys diving on one another, the tears of joy that were shared.

Our basketball alums that came back to celebrate with us.

It was truly like a family event."

From there.....the mount had to fight a snow storm to get to buffalo, new york --- where the university of new orleans awaited them.

They were able to defeat the privateers -- and in the process, show the rest of the country that they had two guards who could play with anyone....> the leadership between elijah long and junior robinson, everything starts with those two ball in their hands.

The belief they have in one another.

The belief they have in their teammates.

You can see that time and time again with how much they gave miles isolations and they let chris wray play in the low block.

Everything starts with those two guys.

Their leadership is infectious on the team.

Moving forward, the mount has the majority of the team coming back next season.

They will certainly be picked to win the n-e-c again.

But coach christian and his group have time and time again with how much they gave miles isolations and they pitched the ball ahead and they let chris wray play in the low block.

Everything starts with those two guys.

Their leadership is infectious on the team.

Moving forward, the mount has the majority of the team coming back next season.

They will certainly be picked to win the n-e-c again.

But coach christian and his group have their own set of expectations....> you know at the end of the day, we still lost to villanova in the first round.

We played a good continue to play well in ncaa tournament games and win ncaa tournament games.

So we checked one of those off by beating univeristy of new orleans but our focus will remain on those goals.

On the mount, i'm jason dumas, whag sports.....> > jason: alrighty, just like that.....the winter season is over