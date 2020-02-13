Colon Cancer Survival Story: Chris Lane

((donna))we're getting closer to our yoga warriors fighting colon cancer event.and we love to tell you about success stories.tonight meet a man who beat the disease - and turned his experience intoálabor of loveá for the american cancer society.

On any given day - you'll find chris lane at cantina laredo mexican restaurant in little rock's midtown.but few people know - two years ago at 46 years old - he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Found out on a thursday, saw my oncologist and surgeon on a friday ant then had surgery on monday..

(that's fast).

It was boom, boom, boom.

We just knocked it out.the diagnosis didn't scare him - but it was a surprise.

Personally, heart disease was the one i was always worried about - especially on my father's side.now - fully in remission - the experience changed him.

He' became involved in the american cancer society's "real men wear pink" fundraisers for breast cancer.and then joined another committee with the organization.what we would do is try to sit down and think of ways to get people to have knowledge of colon cancer.

And sought to help raise awareness of acs's 80-by18 initiative - the goal is to have...80 percent of arkansans screened for colon cancer by the year 2018.and thanks to his business contacts - he helps in other ways too... but his personal message to all of us...don't ignore anything.

Go with your gut.

If you think you have a problem, you might.

