MAYOR SWORN IN

MAYOR SWORN IN
MAYOR SWORN IN

Morgan: williamsport offically has a new mayor -- bill green -- along with an assistant mayor -- and two new town council members --- were recently sworn in.

In the highly contentious election, including an unusually high voter turnout and several recounts... green was deemed the victor... over opponent, scott bragunier ... dennis weaver -- a washington county circuit court judge - swore green in... then joan knode was sworn in -- as assistant mayor... along with dennis grove and charles brown as new council members.

Now that green is in office, paying the town's debts, fixing the infrastructure and working with the park services are at the top of his to-do list.

Indian-American Usha Reddi vie to enter Senate from Kansas

Usha Reddi was sworn in as the Mayor of Manhattan city in Kansas last month.
Hindu - Published


