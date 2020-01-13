Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Suspect named in Jackson County murder

Suspect named in Jackson County murder

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Suspect named in Jackson County murder

Suspect named in Jackson County murder

The search is on for a man wanted in connection to the body found in a freezer in the Latimer community on Monday.

News 25’s Kendra Turley brings us the latest details on the suspect and the victim.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Suspect named in Jackson County murder

- - the search is on for a man- wanted in connection to the bod- found in a- - - - freezer in the latimer communit- on monday.- news 25's kendra turley brings- us the latest details on the- suspect and - the victim.

- - a chilling discovery inside of- this house- in latimer monday morning leads- to a man hunt involving multipl- agencies.

- authorities issued a capital- murder warrant for 40-year-old- thomas- - - - elliot stafford in connection t- a body found inside of a freeze- at this - house on athenas street.- sot full mike ezell - "the scene shows that there was evidence of a homicide and we'r- not going to release a lot of - the details that we have but we- feel confident in the charges - that we've made."

The victim is identified as - jerry floyd kirkendall, a - 65-year-old man - - - - who moved into the house a few- months ago.

- stand up- "the landlord for this property says the suspect- and the victim were good friend- and even drinking buddies.

And- although he's only known the tw- for a short period of time, he- never sensed any tension or - witnessed any confrontation."

Still in awe, kirkendall's- family stopped by the house to- gather- what little belongings he had - inside of the home.

- michael wood - landlord - "yeah they was pretty upset.

It was three ladies.

- one of them, he called her his- daughter but they were just goo- friends."

As investigators work to find a- clear motive and the cause of - death,- they're asking for the communit- to keep their eyes open for a - - - - stolen vehicle.

- mike ezell- "at this time it appears that masterson is on the - run and may be driving the- victim's cadaliac which is a- 2001 cadalac sevil sls."

Stafford has a criminal history- in several other states.- - - - investigators entered his - information into the national - crime - information center and hope - these pictures lead to a speedy- arrest.

- mike ezell- "if you were to spot him, if yo know him, if you- know of him, call local law - enforcement and let us do our - jobs because it wouldn't be saf- to- approach this guy."

For news 25, i'm kendra turley.- - a gulfport man is facing




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Initial Court Appearance for Jackson County Murder Suspect [Video]Initial Court Appearance for Jackson County Murder Suspect

The Moss Point man accused of killing a Vancleave mother on Saturday faced a Jackson County judge for his initial appearance in court this afternoon.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing caregiver to death at Jackson Township group home [Video]Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing caregiver to death at Jackson Township group home

A woman died after she was stabbed while walking to her car at a group home in Jackson Township on Sunday night, according to the Stark County Coroner Dr. Anthony Bertin. A suspect is in custody and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.