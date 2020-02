Teachers Union Wants State Of Emergency Declaration After Asbestos Found At 2 More Philly Schools 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:20s - Published Dan Koob has the latest developments. Dan Koob has the latest developments. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Teachers Union Wants State Of Emergency Declaration After Asbestos Found At 2 More Philly Schools THE FIRE FROM SPREADING TONEIGHBORING HOMES.THE CAUSE OF THE BLAZE ISUNDER INVESTIGATION.HUNDREDS OF PHILADELPHIASTUDENTS ARE NOT IN THEIRCLASSROOMS TODAY AS THE SCHOOLDISTRICT DEALS WITH NEWASBESTOS ISSUES IN TWOADDITIONAL SCHOOLS.THE TEACHERS UNION IS NOWCALLING ON THE GOVERNOR TODECLARE A STATE OF EMERGENCY."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERDAN KOOB IS NOW AT THE NOWCLOSED CLARA BARTON ELEMENTARYSCHOOL IN FELTONVILLE WITH THELATEST DEVELOPMENTS.GOOD AFTERNOON, DAN.Reporter: GOOD AFTERNOONJIM AND JANELLE.THE NUMBER IS NOW 10.WE KNOW OF 10 SCHOOLS INPHILADELPHIA THAT HAVE THATFOUND ASBESTOS INSIDE THEM.THE LATEST CLARA BARTONELEMENTARY HERE BEHIND ME INFELTONVILLE AND ALSO JAMESSULLIVAN ELEMENTARY BOTH OFTHOSE SCHOOLS ARE NOW CLOSEDTHROUGH THE WEEKEND WITH HOPESOF REOPENING ON TUESDAY.BUT EARLIER TODAY, PEOPLEPARENTS BRINGING THEIR KIDS,THEIR CHILDREN TO THIS SCHOOLIN HOPES OF TAKING THEM TOSCHOOL THIS MORNING TURNEDAWAY UNAWARE THAT THE SCHOOLWAS NOW CLOSED.WE'RE TOLD ASBESTOS FOUND INAN ATTIC.IT WAS INACCESSIBLE TOSTUDENTS AND STAFF SO THESCHOOL CLOSING AS APRECAUTION.PRESIDENT'S DAY MONDAY.AS I SAID THE SCHOOL DECIDINGOVER THE WEEKEND IF IT CANREMEDIATE THE ISSUE AND BESAFE TO REOPEN ON TUESDAY.JAMES SULLIVAN ELEMENTARY ALSOFOUND ASBESTOS IN AN ATTICAREA THAT REQUIRESREMEDIATION.I MENTIONED THE TOTAL NUMBERNOW UP TO 10 SCHOOLS IN THECITY WITH ASBESTOS AND THEFEAR IS THAT THAT NUMBER WILLTHAT CONTINUE TO GROW.IT GOT STOP SOMEWHERESOMEHOW SOME WAY.IT'S CRAZY ANOTHER SCHOOL KIDSCAN'T GO TO SCHOOL AND KIDSLIKE TO GO TO SCHOOL.THEY EXCITED TO GET UP IN THEMORNING GET DRESSED AND WALKTO SCHOOL.NOW THEY BEING TOLD THEY CAN'TCOME TO SCHOOL THAT'SDISAPPOINTING.NO SECRET THAT MOST OF THEBUILDINGS IN THE DISTRICT AREOLD AND ASBESTOS IS IN THISBUILDING.THAT'S SOMETHING WE'VE BEENDEALING WITH FOR QUITE SOMETIME AND WE ARE WILLING AND WEWANT TO WORK WITH ALLSTAKEHOLDERS WHO WANT TOADDRESS THE SITUATION ASQUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.WE ALL THINK THAT EVERYONE'SMAIN PRIORITY IS THE SAFETY OFOUR CHILDREN.Reporter: NOW, PFT HASCALLED A PRESS CONFERENCE FORLATER THIS AFTERNOON IN WHICHTHEY WILL ASK GOVERNOR TOMWOLF FOR IMMEDIATE AND FUNDSTO HELP REMEDIATE THIS ISSUEFROM THE STATE'S RAINY DAYFUND.WE'RE LIFE IN FELTONVILLE DAN





You Might Like

Tweets about this SharonNess⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @tabram11: @darhar981 @mel_faith1 If Wisconsin has decided to let their teachers' union run the state, then they deserve what they get.… 2 days ago Tim Abram @darhar981 @mel_faith1 If Wisconsin has decided to let their teachers' union run the state, then they deserve what… https://t.co/1pGqYLxFMJ 3 days ago Kombiz Lavasany Meanwhile the teachers union in Puerto Rico wants more information about the state of the the schools that have bee… https://t.co/I7lanqrKdb 1 week ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Teachers rallying at the State Capitol for the Invest in Ed rally Valley teachers fed up with the lack of funding for their classrooms Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:48Published 8 hours ago Do active shooter drills hurt more than they help? The two largest teachers unions in the United States called Wednesday for big changes to active shooter drills in schools, arguing that they are unnecessarily traumatic and do not make students safer. .. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:08Published 3 days ago