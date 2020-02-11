Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Bloomberg

Mike Bloomberg

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Mike Bloomberg

Mike Bloomberg

Mike Bloomberg holds a rally in Chattanooga on the first day of early voting in the Presidential primary.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mike Bloomberg

Year, a 2020 presidential candidate makes a stop in chattanooga.

Hundreds of people showed up at the bessie smith cultural center for mike bloomberg's rally.

News 12's robyn estabrook has our top local story.

Mike bloomberg signs line the sidewalk outside of the bessie smith cultural center.

People lined up to attend his rally.

Outside there was a few protestors and then inside woman had to be escorted off the stage before bloomberg appeared.

People attending were glad he came to chattanooga.

Doug baxter/ chattanooga "i have no idea why he would come to a little town like chattanooga, but he is this close, i am going to come and see what the man has to say."

"you don't see many chattanooga presidential candidates in chattanooga, i am told, thank you for coming to chattanooga, thank you."

He plans to go to all 50 states.

"if you want to unite this country, you might as well reunite all of the country."

He believes he has the experience to become the next president.

"i am running to defeat donald trump and i am running to restore honor in our government."

Bloomberg was impressed with the turnout.

"the room that we had the speech in was packed, the overflow room was packed, and there were a few hundred people standing outside in the rain when i went out to address them before i came on stage, if that is any indication, we have momentum and what we've got to do is build on that."

Some voters say they are open minded when it comes to who is the democratic candidate.

"i am glad we have such a great slate to choose from.

Don't matter who is our nominee.

I am going to vote blue.

I don't care who it is."

After chattanooga, bloomberg's next stop is nashville.

In chattanooga, robyn estabrook, news 12 now.

Early voting starts today, and those who



Recent related news from verified sources

‘Cool candidate’ Mike Bloomberg begs for your vote with Instagram memes

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg wants internet-savvy voters to know there’s a “cool” guy...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comSeattle Times


Michael Douglas Claims Kirk Douglas’ ‘Last Words’ Backed Mike Bloomberg 2020

Michael Douglas Claims Kirk Douglas’ ‘Last Words’ Backed Mike Bloomberg 2020Falling Down star Michael Douglas claimed some of his later father Kirk Douglas’ “last words”...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

natparkgsc

nick RT @BenjaminPDixon: Does it not terrify you that Mike Bloomberg is able to take his pocket change and purchase our democracy? 3 seconds ago

erniesfo

erniesfo RT @OrganizingPower: WATCH: @tperry518 asks Mike Bloomberg how his net worth increased from $4 billion in 2001 to $33 billion when he left… 4 seconds ago

fmiller26

Dean Miller RT @seanhannity: TRUMP JR on HANNITY: The Only Thing Mike Bloomberg Can’t Buy is ‘Personality and Heart’ https://t.co/PCE5D0H2jz 4 seconds ago

resistandgrow

Thomas Paine RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump’s day so far: - Attacks Roger Stone juror - What kind of fuckwad attacks a juror? - Berserk meltdown about… 4 seconds ago

iloveJesus4426

TeslaBob RT @TimOBrien: Translation: “I’m so obsessed with Mike Bloomberg because he stands on a stack of accomplishments that makes him ten feet ta… 5 seconds ago

freedums_dude

The_RealLiberty_Patri0t RT @jeffspross: The thing about Mike Bloomberg: he really is a reactionary authoritarian who thinks the plebes should be grateful to the ol… 5 seconds ago

refturner

Andrew Turner RT @HKrassenstein: The last thing in the world that Trump wants to see trending is Mike Bloomberg’s nickname for him: #CarnivalBarkingClown… 5 seconds ago

rcrockett

Roy Crockett RT @realTuckFrumper: Nasty Obese Man Who Lies About His Height … Lies and Claims Mike Bloomberg is Only 5’4″ https://t.co/3Z9w5TkkoT 6 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

AOC Slams Bloomberg Over 'Authoritarian And Racist' Stop And Frisk Policy [Video]AOC Slams Bloomberg Over 'Authoritarian And Racist' Stop And Frisk Policy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Mike Bloomberg.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:51Published

Trump: 'Loser' Bloomberg Reminds Me Of 'Low Energy' Jeb Bush [Video]Trump: 'Loser' Bloomberg Reminds Me Of 'Low Energy' Jeb Bush

President Trump slammed Mike Bloomberg.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.