Fire crews are prepping for fire danger as dry patterns continue

February has been dry, so far.

Some fire crews in the state are already getting ready for fire danger.
### it's been a dry february so far.

Which means some fire crews in the state are already getting ready for fire danger.

At the national weather service, satellite imagery shows a strong ridge of high pressure has built up over the western states.

This pattern, typically seen in summer, is forcing storms well to the north.

What's more, the long range 14- day outlook shows this pattern will likely continue.

If the dry weather continues, cal fire says it's a mixed bag for increased fire danger.

There is some growth happening, but without anymore rain, you're not going to see a large grass crop.

But to but it does dry out our brush and our timber models to critical levels a lot earlier than we normally see, sometime around july or august.

The university of california division of agriculture and natural resources reported that february 20-19 had a total of 15 days in the month with rain.

