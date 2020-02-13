Global  

Griffons make it 7-straight wins with victory over Pittsburg State

Missouri western is doing things that program hasn't seen in more than 10 years... that's a testament to what these guys have done in just year two under sundance wicks..

And the upperclassmen, who may not be playing as much, but still want to help build this program..

And the young sophomores and freshman..

Putting in a lot of minutes and maturing on the run..

Tonight..

More of the same... down in pittsburg, kansas... taking on gorillas..

Looking for the seventh straight win...=== early first... tyus milhollin..

Finds jaron thames..

Drives baseline... goes to the hole..

6-2 griffs...=== other end..

A.j.

Walker... pull-up floater.

Back to a two point game..=== move ahead a bit..

Tyree martin..

Gets it done..

And the griffons do it again tonight.

7 straight wins..

Most since 01-02... most miaa wins with 10 since 10-11..

And the griffons have punched their ticket to the miaa tournament in kansas




