Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit

Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit A source close to the bank confirmed that the Duke of Sussex is discussing the possibility of participating in its “Talk at GS” speaker series in London.

The apperance is unpaid but may allow the prince to establish himself on the paid speaking circuit for future appearances.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been in talks with Goldman Sachs since November.

They were the keynote speakers at a recent JPMorgan summit, their first public appearance since leaving the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their departure from the royal family in January.
