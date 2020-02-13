Global  

Astros Owner And Players Apologize For Cheating Scandal, Rangers Player Responds

Astros owner Jim Crane says he does not believe what they did impacted the game, a Rangers outfielder disagreed on social media.

Katie Johnston reports.
hopkistew

Nettie Stewart RT @ngreenberg: Astros owner on players meeting: “They were very remorseful, very sorry, and let’s play some baseball” Also: “Our opinion… 37 seconds ago

Oldlady12345

Jean M. O'Brien RT @NBCNews: “We cannot take back what happened,” Astros owner Jim Crane says. https://t.co/1ITNBZlAN1 1 minute ago

EvansDonnell

Evans Donnell Astros apologize for sign-stealing scandal; owner says ‘our players should not be punished’ https://t.co/MGqj11s0rG 3 minutes ago

Juanse_23

Juanse @OHouls @JeffPassan Be honest, no matter what the Astros came out and said today it was not going to be enough for… https://t.co/S95eQ4PrDd 5 minutes ago

JuliaMDonovan1

Julia M.Donovan RT @JuliaMDonovan1: Astros apologize for sign-stealing scandal; owner says ‘our players should not be punished’ https://t.co/cvXXgjdzkv #… 6 minutes ago

JayAndDan

#JayAndDan RT @SportsCentre: “We cannot take back what happened...we’re not going to do anything to the players..." #Astros owner Jim Crane, Alex Bre… 6 minutes ago

StarSeedKid

Aries RT @alysonfooter: Astros owner Jim Crane said when the team assembles for Spring Training the players will come up with a plan to address t… 13 minutes ago

OHouls

Nathan (DC Defenders 1-0) @Juanse_23 @JeffPassan The point is to be consistent. Most people (who aren’t Astros fans) want the players to apol… https://t.co/tG47MAvItg 13 minutes ago


