Snoop Dogg Formally Apologizes to Gayle King

Snoop Dogg Formally Apologizes to Gayle King

Snoop Dogg Formally Apologizes to Gayle King

Snoop Dogg Formally Apologizes to Gayle King Snoop Dogg revealed that a conversation with his mother inspired him to apologize for last week's explicit rant against the veteran talk show host.

Snoop Dogg, via Instagram Snoop Dogg, via Instagram He said his comments were "disrespectful." Snoop Dogg, via Instagram Snoop Dogg, via Instagram The rapper explained the importance of using this experience as a teachable moment for others.

Snoop Dogg, via Instagram Snoop came under fire after blasting Gayle King for questioning Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape case in an interview shortly after his death.
