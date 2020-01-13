Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tesla, Inc. > Tesla plans $2 billion offering amid stock boom

Tesla plans $2 billion offering amid stock boom

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Tesla plans $2 billion offering amid stock boom

Tesla plans $2 billion offering amid stock boom

Tesla on Thursday announced plans to raise $2 billion in a stock offering, tapping into an astronomical jump in its share price over the past few months and reversing the electric-car maker’s often-stated policy of avoiding sales of new stock.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tesla plans $2 billion offering amid stock boom

Tesla on Thursday - in an about-face - announced plans to raise $2 billion in a stock offering to take advantage of an astronomical jump in its share price.

This coming despite CEO Elon Musk repeatedly telling investors that the company didn't need Wall Street's help.

Just last month, Musk said quote: "it doesn't make sense to raise money.

Diluting the company to pay down debt doesn't sound like a wise move." But, only two weeks after that comment, the company will now offer 2.65 million new Tesla shares, with Musk and board-member Larry Ellison participating in the offering.

Tesla says it plans to use the cash to strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

Tesla's shares initially fell on the news but then rose on Thursday.

Its stock has more than tripled since October when the company posted a rare quarterly profit.



Recent related news from verified sources

Tesla Plots $2 Billion Offering as Musk Seizes on Stock Surge

Tesla Inc. plans to offer about $2 billion of common stock as Elon Musk takes advantage of the...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderThe Verge


Tesla seeks to tap into stock surge with $2 billion share sale

Tesla Inc made an about-turn on Thursday by announcing plans to raise $2 billion in a stock offering...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer: Tesla's Common Stock Offering a Good Thing in the Long-Run [Video]Jim Cramer: Tesla's Common Stock Offering a Good Thing in the Long-Run

Tesla is raising $2 billion in new common stock.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:39Published

Tesla Stock Reaches $500 [Video]Tesla Stock Reaches $500

Tesla Stock Reaches $500 The company’s stock rose 5% and passed $500 per share, reaching an all-time high Monday. Tesla’s stock value has more than doubled in the past three months, according to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.