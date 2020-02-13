Satellite Interview with Dr. Jan Pol

To miss it.

The incredible dr. pol has been a national hit since it started 10 seasons ago.

Now, for today's sponsored segment, we take a deeper look into the show with dr. pol, himself.

Good morning, doctor.

How are you?

Good morning.

I am fine, how are you?

Oh, fantastic.

Thank you very much.

So can you tell us how you got started working with animals in the first place?

Charles, my son, was a producer of a reality show and he was in la for quite some time.

He finally came to me with a couple friends and said "dad, we should make a reality show about you."

And i said "why?

Nobody wants to watch me."

He said, "you'd be surprised" and i think we all are now.

Yeah, because you're at 100 episodes in.

What are some of your most memorable experiences during filming?

I don't know, really.

There were so many things.

Like i said, in my business, not one day is the same as the next.

There are so many -- we've been doing this for 6 years now almost.

Everything is so much, yeah, different every day.

A memorable experience?

I think one is when i was called out after a family dinner with a snake that got eaten by it's own food -- the rat.

Uh-oh.

That's not good, not good at all.

What are some of the more difficult animals to treat?

What was that?

What are some of the more difficult animals to treat?

Oh, we treat all kinds of animals here.

I think i am one of four veterinarians here in michigan that will treat any animal coming through the door.

And, yes, you can see that in the show where anything and everything that comes through the door, i'll try to help.

As a veterinarian i think that anyone that sees an animal has to help it.

And yes, you do the best you can.

What animal would you say more people should have as a pet?

Maybe an animal that people don't think of that might be a pet that you would suggest to people out there.

Well, the best animal to have is, of course, a dog or a cat.

But anybody that is familiar with an animal can have them too.

So we have had people that have, you know, alligators.

There was one.

Lots of birds, of course.

We have had foxes, hedgehogs, ferrets were there for a while.

But now, potbelly pigs are really becoming popular.

I don't really know why they are because many times they are very very -- what should i call that -- demanding is the word i would say.

Oh, demanding?

That's kind of rough.

So, dr. pol, when and where can we watch your season finale?

The season finale will be saturday, march 25th at 9pm.

There's going to be a show -- if you are up for it -- and it's at 8 central time.

But it's the 100th episode now, season 10, yes.

And that is on nat geo wild.

Okay, that sounds fantastic, dr. pol.

