Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local Group Calling for Audit on Charleston Police Departmen

Local Group Calling for Audit on Charleston Police Departmen

Video Credit: WTAT - Published < > Embed
Local Group Calling for Audit on Charleston Police Departmen

Local Group Calling for Audit on Charleston Police Departmen

Charleston Area Justice Ministry is calling for an audit of Charleston and North Charleston police departments in hopes of uncovering the root of what they call "racial bias".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local Group Calling for Audit on Charleston Police Departmen

Sixteen election which we all know any evidence of collusion been in fox twenty four news in our local group is calling for closer look at charleston city police last year charleston area justice ministry called on cities of charleston or chosen to audit their police departments there hope to uncover the root of what they call racial bias especially when it comes to traffic and pedestrian stops that autumn is already under way for north charleston police wall with the help of the justice department charleston working on two audits justice the new members gathered wednesday in question the expertise of those firms hired to audit the department's police audit with the right company will tell the truth and will provide the foundation needed fall community to begin to build trust with the charleston police department said the city stands behind our decision to say that




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Suspects Wanted In Series Of Robberies [Video]Suspects Wanted In Series Of Robberies

Police are searching for a group of suspects accused in a series of robberies in Brooklyn -- all within 10 minutes.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published

Officers shot last night in Anne Arundel County out of surgery [Video]Officers shot last night in Anne Arundel County out of surgery

By: Kelly Broderick , Ryan Dickstein police manhunt shootingPolice shooting manhuntFt. Smallwood rd and Brandonwoods rd. CURTIS BAY, Md. — The manhunt is over for a gunman accused of shooting two..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.