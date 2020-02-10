Global  

Brain Teaser 3-23-17

Brain Teaser 3-23-17
Brain Teaser 3-23-17

(--brenna--) and its time for today's senior care health &amp; rehab brain teaser.(--bryan--)the question is..

Let's see how you answered at home.

(--brenna--)let's see what's going on in texoma today!---the wichita falls ban on cell phones while driving is now in effect.

If police catch you handling your phone while driving within city limits... you may get a ticket.

---you can still get your tickets to the red river beer and wine festival..it's saturday at the j.s.

Bridwell ag center at 6 p.m... tickets are 25 dollars in advance at market street..

Union square..

And sport clips.---the midtown men will be in wichita falls this saturday accompanied by the wichita falls symphony orchestra singing 60 hits from the broadway show jersey boys.

It starts at 7:30 p.m.... (--brenna--)let's check the answer to the senior care health &amp; rehab brain teaser.

(--bryan--)the question was...



