Brain Teaser 3-23-17

(--brenna--) and its time for today's senior care health & rehab brain teaser.(--bryan--)the question is..
Let's see how you answered at home.
(--brenna--)let's see what's going on in texoma today!---the wichita falls ban on cell phones while driving is now in effect.
If police catch you handling your phone while driving within city limits... you may get a ticket.
---you can still get your tickets to the red river beer and wine festival..it's saturday at the j.s.
Bridwell ag center at 6 p.m... tickets are 25 dollars in advance at market street..
Union square..
And sport clips.---the midtown men will be in wichita falls this saturday accompanied by the wichita falls symphony orchestra singing 60 hits from the broadway show jersey boys.
It starts at 7:30 p.m.... (--brenna--)let's check the answer to the senior care health & rehab brain teaser.
(--bryan--)the question was...