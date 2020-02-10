Brain Teaser 3-23-17

Next!

(--brenna--)let's see what's going on in texoma today!---the wichita falls ban on cell phones while driving is now in effect.

If police catch you handling your phone while driving within city limits... you may get a ticket.

---you can still get your tickets to the red river beer and wine festival..it's saturday at the j.s.

Bridwell ag center at 6 p.m... tickets are 25 dollars in advance at market street..

Union square..

And sport clips.---the midtown men will be in wichita falls this saturday accompanied by the wichita falls symphony orchestra singing 60 hits from the broadway show jersey boys.

