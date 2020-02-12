Global  

IRS Phone Scam

0
The deadline to file your taxes is just under a month away.

Now the i-r-s is warning its seeing a tax scam - happening over the phone.

Taxpayers report getting calls from people impersonating i-r-s employees - claiming they owe back taxes - and threatening arrest if payment isn't made by a prepaid debit card, itunes card or wire transfer.

The i-r-s says that's something it would never do.

(jonathan larsen, irs criminal investigation nj special agent in charge) "if you happen to receive one of the calls, immediately hang up.

Don't engage the individual on the phone.

You don't know who they are, what they're capable of."

((alex)) the agency is expected to start using private collectors for certain tax debts.

If they call, officials say, there won't be threats, immediate payment demands, and it will typically be after getting some sort of message in the mail.

If you get a call- and aren't aware you owe money - that's a red flag.

###



Tax season is here and so are the scams. Here's what to do if the IRS calls you.

It's that time of the year again: tax season. While some of you are preparing your tax returns and...
Mashable - Published


