Vice President Mike Pence on the Affordable Care Act

American progress.

Tim:vice president mike pence spent the day stumping on capitol hill in an effort to drum up the needed support for what some are calling "trump- care."

Kcau 9's amanda krenz goes one-on-one with pence about "9 investigates" findings on the impact of this obamacare replacement.

It's an interview tonight that you'll see "only on 9" amanda krenz speaks with vice president mike pence on issues regarding the affordable care act.

"... better health for the american people.

Amanda krenz kcau 9 news."

Jenna: president trump is among vice president mike pence on issues regarding the affordable care act.

"... better health for the american people.

Amanda krenz kcau 9 news."

Jenna: president trump is