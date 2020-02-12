Walton County Sheriff's Office Future Partnership

A big change is in the works for the walton county sheriff's office that would bring two agencies together.

And it's all thanks to senator george gainer's proposal of senate bill 1092.

News 13's peyton locicero has more on this story.

A proposed change by senator gainer would result in a new partnership between w-c- s-o and the department of children and families.

This shift in responsibili ties is in effort to expand child protective services in the county and make sure no child falls through the cracks.

Michael adkinson, walton county sheriff "i think the important thing to realize is, this is not something that has just happened two weeks ago.

This is eighteen months worth of work going back and forth with the department of children and family services.

To make sure we cover every aspect of and look for opportunities to improve in the way we do business."

For more than a year walton county sheriff adkinson and the d-c-f have been working together to develop a contract and get the ball rolling for the new partnership.

Michael adkinson, walton county sheriff "if a deputy goes out there and a child protective investigator go out there, instead of two trips maybe we will make just one trip.

Then they will both know what is happening.

Communication is really keep in a well thought out plan."

Adkinson says d-c-f's employees are being pulled in too many directions and don't have enough resources.

Michael adkinson, walton county sheriff "i think that at a local level, this is critically important.

This is an efficiency of government.

This allows us to move quite a bit faster than department of children and family services can.

It's worked very well in other counties.

So, there is a good track record and there is specific statutory language to allow this."

Officials say their main goal is to make sure the children get the attention they need.

Michael adkinson, walton county sheriff "at the end of the day, what's important is that we provide the highest level of service to those most at risk."

The final step is for the legislature to approve the transition.

In defuniak springs...peyt on locicero...ne ws 13.

If all goes well...w-c-s-o is prepared to assume the role at the