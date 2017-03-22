03/22/17 maryland womens lax vs penn 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WHAG - Published 03/22/17 maryland womens lax vs penn 03/22/17 maryland womens lax vs penn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 03/22/17 maryland womens lax vs penn In cruise control....> now we knew they were going to be good.....they always are....> but after losing the most decorated senior class in program history --- i don't think many expected them to be this good, at least not this fast....> the terps are 7-0 and their closest game was a 3 goal victory over the defending national champs, unc.....> tonight they looked to remain unbeaten with 11th ranked u- penn in town....> terps fans ready to go for a cold one in college park....> first half.... jen giles to kali hartshorn in front of the net for the score.... terps tie it up at 1....> later... same connection... giles to hartshorn... the freshman bounces that into the net for her second goal of the game....> later... giles will keep it herself and score through the traffic.....> still first half....megan whittle off the free position rips one past the penn goal keeper... maryland up two....> minutes later.... it's hartshorn again in front of the net.... this shot bounces slowly into the goal....that's a hat trick for the freshman as the terps roll 11-7.....> morgan: we're back with more news after the





You Might Like

Tweets about this Joy Padilla RT @DailyPennSports: “There’s definitely that competitiveness, and that bad taste in our mouths after ending last year with them, that make… 9 hours ago Daily Penn Sports “There’s definitely that competitiveness, and that bad taste in our mouths after ending last year with them, that m… https://t.co/LDYiB7ZOa6 9 hours ago The Daily Pennsylvanian .@PennMensLax will take on Maryland this weekend in its season opener: https://t.co/L6PO3AXX61 1 day ago David Elfin RT @DailyPennSports: Women's lacrosse will kick off its season at Georgetown this weekend: https://t.co/lpurS6he7O 1 day ago Daily Penn Sports Women's lacrosse will kick off its season at Georgetown this weekend: https://t.co/lpurS6he7O 1 day ago Chop Force One RT @aaron_breitman: After sweeping Penn State with a 72-39 win on Thursday night, Rutgers women’s basketball faces a challenging stretch ru… 1 week ago Aaron Breitman After sweeping Penn State with a 72-39 win on Thursday night, Rutgers women’s basketball faces a challenging stretc… https://t.co/yUWg8fM8Rk 1 week ago On the Banks After sweeping Penn State with a 72-39 win on Thursday night, Rutgers women’s basketball faces a challenging stretc… https://t.co/5c9P3fMt2o 1 week ago