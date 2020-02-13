Alabama Women’s Basketball gears up for WNIT rematch with Tu

Round losses by the alabama men, auburn women, troy men, and the jacksonville state men, the yellowhammer state was left with a single division one program in the postseason... and that's the alabama women..tomorrow they're at home against tulane and have a chance to advance to the w-n-i-t quarterfinal round..alabama and tulane aren't strangers when it comes to postseason play.

1 year ago, tulane scored a narrow victory in the big easy and ended alabama's season in a heartbreaking fashionthe guard play of tulane's kolby morgan and leslie vorphol will be a challenge for bama...so that's why alabama will have to crank up the defense.

"when you look at their team, leslie vorpahl and what she does at the point guard spot will be a great matchup with jordan lewis.

She's a senior and seasoned and then you look at kobe morgan whose one of the best perimeter players in the country.

She has my team's attention.

She hit the game winning basket a year ago and can hurt you in so many ways.

Their perimeter and the leadership with the experience on the perimeter will be as good as anyone we have played this year.

It will be